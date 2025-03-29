The viral Ghibli trend, but make it Bollywood!

Internet users across the globe are sharing their photographs, iconic memes, and film stills in the iconic Studio Ghibli style. Users are generating viral Ghibli-style images using OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Amid this, several Bollywood cinephiles have generated a series of Glibli-style images of iconic frames of Hindi cinema.

Users are turning to OpenAI’s new 40-image generator to create the desired images with just a few prompts. Within seconds, the tool delivers the results resonating with Studio Ghibli’s artistic style. These range from popular memes, film stills, and photos of themselves, to other historic moments, a Ghibli version of everything is now making waves on the internet. From politicians and celebrities to almost every social media user is joining the trend.

From films like ‘Hera Pheri,’ ‘Jab We Met,’ ‘Welcome,’ and ‘3 Idiots,’ among others, every major title in the industry is receiving its Ghibli rendition.

Here is a compilation of a few Bollywood stills in Ghibli style:

Had an amazing time reviving these iconic Bollywood scenes in Ghibli Studio Art !! pic.twitter.com/zOAYCSIQpG — Sahil Proxy (@Mr_Annonnymous) March 27, 2025

Nobody asked for Bollywood movie scenes in Ghibli style — but here they are…… pic.twitter.com/lq0VykHBbD — Minakshi Singh (@Minakshisingh47) March 27, 2025

Popular Bollywood frames in Ghibli style. pic.twitter.com/Zz7KgwKN8D — ishika.eth (@IshikaMukerji) March 26, 2025

Nobody asked for Bollywood movie scenes in Ghibli style — but here they are. pic.twitter.com/umiDAA7LNu — Vivek Choudhary (@ivivekch) March 26, 2025



Since the trend started going viral, several users have given their favourite moments from Hindi cinema, the Ghibli twist. The artistic style of the major animation studio features soft lines, muted pastel tones, a warm atmosphere, and intricate details. The studio is synonymous with Hayao Miyazaki who has given the world titles like ‘Spirited Away’ and ‘The Boy and the Heron.’ The frames of his films are carefully drawn by hand over several days. Resultantly, fans of the franchise are also expressing their disappointment with the trend.

Also Read: The problematics of the viral ‘Ghibli’ trend undermining creativity and values

Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also joined the trend. He changed his X (Twitter) image to a Ghibli iteration of himself. Amid the myriad of generations, he has also flagged that the company is limiting the amount of images a user can generate for free. He revealed that the major load is causing the GPUs to melt. Moreover, as the trend grips the world, several other AI software are also aiding users to generate Ghibli-style images.