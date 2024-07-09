‘The Tourist’ Indian adaptation: Banijay Asia secures rights

Banijay Asia has secured the rights to create an Indian version of the popular series ‘The Tourist’, originally starring Jamie Dornan. This gripping thriller, created by Harry and Jack Williams, follows the story of a man suffering from amnesia after a car accident in Australia. As he struggles to piece together his identity, he teams up with a local woman who holds clues to his mysterious past, which threatens to catch up with him.

The series, which saw its second season move the action to Ireland earlier this year, has been a hit globally, produced by Two Brothers Pictures and Highview Productions. Now, Banijay Asia, known for its high-quality adaptations, is ready to give it an Indian twist that promises to captivate local audiences.

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer for Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, expressed excitement about bringing this international sensation to Indian screens. “The Tourist offers a unique blend of mystery and suspense that we believe will resonate deeply with our viewers,” she said. “Collaborating with All3Media International ensures that we maintain the high standards set by the original series while infusing it with a distinct Indian flavor.”

Sabrina Duguet, EVP for Asia Pacific at All3Media International, shared the enthusiasm, noting, “‘The Tourist’ has enjoyed tremendous success worldwide, and we are thrilled to see it adapted for the Indian market.” Banijay Asia’s strong track record in creating localized adaptations further fuels expectations for an exceptional version of this acclaimed thriller tailored for Indian viewers.

With its compelling storyline and international acclaim, ‘The Tourist’ promises to be a standout addition to India’s entertainment landscape, blending global intrigue with local storytelling to create an unforgettable viewing experience.