The story behind Ayushmann’s pics with headless people in airplane

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has been creating a buzz of late about his upcoming movie ‘Doctor G’, which will mark the directorial debut of Anurag Kashyap’s sister, Anubhuti.

IANS | New Delhi | September 28, 2022 10:55 am

Bollywood, Doctor G, directorial debut, Anurag Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap's sister, Anubhuti, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ayushmann, headless people

(IANS Photos)

A few days back the actor shared photos on his social media where he could be seen seated inside an airplane.

What caught viewers’ attention was the appearance of headless people around him on the flight. The mystery has finally been solved. The photos were not from a real airplane but a set that was specially constructed for promotional purposes.

‘Doctor G’, which also has Rakul Preet Singh in a lead role, is slated for an October 14 release.

TAGS :

