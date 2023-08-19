‘The Mask Girl’ plot and cast

‘The Mask Girl’, this genre-blending suspenseful thriller delves into the journey of Kim Mo-mi, a person in her twenties who is persistently plagued by insecurity and societal marginalization due to her appearance, ultimately leading to fatal consequences.

This expansive tale of vengeance spans decades and portrays Mo-mi through the performances of three different actors: emerging talent Lee Han-byeol, former Miss Korea runner-up turned Baeksang Arts Award recipient Ko Hyun-jung, and multi-talented artist Nana from the K-pop groups After School and Orange Caramel. Fans of K-dramas will also identify Yeom Hye-ran from “The Glory” and “The Uncanny Encounter.”

Adapted from the webtoon of the same name, the series was both scripted and directed by Kim Yong-hoon, whose debut film “Beasts Clawing at Straws” earned the Special Jury Award at the 49th Rotterdam International Film Festival. “Mask Girl” marks Kim’s inaugural venture into creating a TV series.

The Plot:

During her childhood, Kim Mo-mi held aspirations of becoming a dancer. Yet, societal ideals of beauty, which were unattainable, obstructed her ambitions. Fast forward to 2009, and Mo-mi now finds herself in a mundane office job. Here, she grapples with her insecurities while nursing an intense crush on her manager, Mr. Park. When night falls, Mo-mi endeavours to revive her childhood dream by assuming the role of Mask Girl, a camgirl concealed behind a mask, captivating her expanding the online audience with enticing dance routines. However, following a night of emotional indulgence in alcohol, Mo-mi’s destiny becomes inexorably linked with that of her colleague, Ju Oh-Nam. This prompts her to undergo an identity transformation. She then embarks on a journey to escape her former self.

Cast of The Mask Girl:

Lee Han-byeol portrays Kim Mo-mi, known as Mask Girl, an office employee who secretly engages in camgirl activities.

Nana (from “Glitch” and “The Swindlers”), also recognized as Im Jin-ah, embodies Kim Mo-mi when she assumes the identity of a showgirl named A-reum.

Ko Hyun-jung (known for “Dear My Friends” and “Reflection of You”) takes on the role of Kim Mo-mi during her period as Prisoner 1047.

Ahn Jae-hong (from “Be Melodramatic” and “Kingdom”) becomes Ju Oh-nam, also known as Once Upon a Prince.

Yeom Hye-ran (featured in “The Glory”) portrays Oh-nam’s mother, Kim Kyung-ja, a divorced woman who’s devoted her life to her son.

Choi Daniel appears as Mr. Park Gi-hun, the manager at Mo-mi’s workplace.

The show takes place in South Korea, particularly in areas such as Seoul, Gangcheon, and various spots within Gyeonggi Province.