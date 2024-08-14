‘The Judge from Hell’ script reading unveils Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young’s intense roles

There has been significant buzz surrounding ‘Heirs’ star Park Shin Hye and ‘Love in Contract’ star Kim Jae Young’s upcoming SBS drama, ‘The Judge from Hell.’ The makers have piqued fans’ curiosity by revealing glimpses from the intense script-reading sessions. The script reading was attended by the series’ writer Jo Yi Soo, director Park Jin Pyo, and actors including Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young, Kim In Kwon, Kim Ah Young, Lee Kyu Han, Kim Jae Hwa, and Kim Hye Hwa, among others.

The slated drama is poised to focus on Kang Bit Na (played by Park Shin Hye), a demon from hell who inhabits the body of a judge. She crosses paths with Han Da On (essayed by Kim Jae Young), a compassionate and warm detective who deals with criminals in a world even more ruthless and cruel than hell. The slated romantic action fantasy is set to the coexistence of the dynamics of good and evil and Bit Na’s journey toward becoming a true judge who vows to deliver justice.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS 드라마 공식계정 (@sbsdrama.official)

The script reading was intense as the cast members fully emerged themselves, imbibing their characters. ‘Doctors’ star Park Shin Hye’s powerful performance as Kang Bit Na during the script reading iterated her versatility, as she seamlessly transitioned from the nonchalant human to the unpredictable and sassy demon. Shin Hye’s subtle shifts in gaze, expression, and tonality emphasised her in-depth understanding of the character, earning her appreciation from the crew.

On the other hand, ‘Reflection of You’ star Kim Jae Young delivered an impressive exploration of his character at the script reading. As Han Da On, a compassionate detective who manages to thaw even a demon’s heart, Kim Jae Young made sure to strike a balance between gentleness and strong determination. He also managed to implicitly convey Han Da On’s hidden pain as the lead duo showcased their charming chemistry. Both Jae Young and Shin Hye have dazzled fans as Shin Hye takes an unusual role and Jae Young adds his charm.

Meanwhile, actors Kim In Kwon and Kim Ah Young, who are set to play Kang Bit Na’s aides, added a touch of humour and evoked a roar of laughter with their impeccable comedic timing. Moreover, veteran actors Kim Hong Pa and Kim Young Ok demonstrated the layers and importance of their roles, while Lee Kyu Han, Kim Jae Hwa, and Kim Hye Hwa stood geared up to deliver captivating roles. The courthouse staff, essayed by Kim Kwang Kyu, Lee Kyu Hoe, and Lee Mi Do, added some light-hearted liveliness to the session.

Fans have high expectations from the slated drama given the ensemble and talented star cast led by a talented duo of writer and director. ‘The Judge from Hell’ is poised to capture audiences with its gripping and endearing narrative from September.