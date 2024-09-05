‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ gets 11-minute-long standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

The highly anticipated sequel film ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’, featuring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, has been making waves ever since the teaser dropped. Ahead of its theatrical release, the film premiered at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. There it received a resounding 11-minute-long standing ovation. Gaga’s portrayal of Harleen Quinzel was particularly celebrated, with loud chants of her name and enthusiastic applause.

As reported by ANI, the team behind the film, including Phoenix, Gaga, and Todd Phillips, was warmly greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd. During the applause, the audience frequently broke into chants of “Ga-ga, Ga-ga, Ga-ga”. Several fans of the actor-singer also shouted, “Gaga, we love you”. In response, the ‘Bad Romance’ singer thanked the fans and blew kisses.

Furthermore, Variety reported that Joaquin Phoenix arrived early for the premiere. He graciously posed for photos with fans on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga was met with chants of her name. Moreover, the paparazzi nearly created a stampede at this year’s festival. Photographers jostled for position to capture shots of the global sensation. Notably, a fan with pink hair held up a sign reading, “Gaga I just wanna hold you for a while.” The actress required assistance moving in her dress as a handler helped her navigate the crowd while she signed a long line of autographs. In addition to Phoenix and Gaga, the premiere was also attended by CAA CEO Bryan Lourd and Warner Bros. Pictures CEO Mike De Luca.

The upcoming film is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘Joker’, with Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck aka Joker. ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ continues the story from the first installment following Arthur Fleck’s (a failed comedian who descends into madness and becomes the titular Joker) incarceration in Arkham Asylum. While imprisoned, Arthur finds unexpected love and an ally in Dr. Harleen Quinzel (Lady Gaga). The film will explore the duo’s journey as they experience ‘Folie À Deux,’ a shared delusion and psychosis. It promises a musical and twisted take on madness and love.

The trailer for the film has also generated excitement. It was lauded for its striking visual style, captivating storyline, and the electric chemistry between the lead actors. The bold color palette and compelling shots have further heightened fans’ anticipation as they await the Joker and Harley’s chaotic plunge into Gotham.

‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ is set to be released in India on October 2.