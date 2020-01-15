Go Goa Gone, The Family Man fame directors Raj & DK will be on directing duties for the Indian segment of Citadel. As Priyanka Chopra announced her next project with Russo Brothers, another news from the same quarters poured in.

While Avengers director duo, the Russo Brothers, will be directing Priyanka and Richard Madden in Citadel, Raj & DK will be directing the Indian segment of the show which will see multi-series productions from India, Italy, and Mexico.

Richard Madden played the role of Robb Stark in Game of Thrones.

Priyanka shared the news on her official Instagram handle by sharing clips by international media announcing the venture and wrote, “Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented Madden Richard and incredible Russo Brothers on this new series. Get ready! Citadel will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon.”

On the other hand, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to announce the Raj & DK segment news.

“BIGGG NEWS… Raj & DK [#Stree and #TheFamilyMan] to create an international series for #Avengers directors Russo Brothers… The event series is called #Citadel… Details to come out soon,” he wrote.

While Priyanka and Madden will star in the US edition, audiences will have to wait and see who makes it to the list of Raj & DK’s India’s edition.

According to a report in Holywood Reporter, the Italian series will be co-produced with Amazon Studios and Cattleya (Gomorrah), part of ITV Studios, and the Indian series will be developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (The Family Man) and produced with Amazon Studios.

A premiere date for Citadel has not been announced yet.