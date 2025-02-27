‘The Eye’ ft Shruti Haasan to premiere at Wench Film Festival 2025

The latest film of Shruti Haasan, British psychological thriller ‘The Eye’, is all ready for its India premiere as the opening film at the 5th Wench Film Festival.

Sapna Bhavnani founded the festival, which celebrates horror, sci-fi, and fantasy films, and it will run from February 27 to March 2, 2025.

Directed by Daphne Schmon, ‘The Eye’ marks Shruti Haasan’s international debut in a leading role. The film follows Diana (played by Shruti), who embarks on a journey to a remote island to scatter the ashes of her late husband, Felix (Mark Rowley), who drowned there.

However, what begins as a quest for closure takes a mysterious turn when she uncovers the legend of the ‘Evil Eye’ ritual—an ancient practice that might bring Felix back but comes at a dark and unsettling cost.

Filmed in the picturesque locations of Athens and Corfu, the movie blends psychological tension with supernatural elements, making it an exciting addition to the festival’s lineup.

Speaking about the Indian premiere of ‘The Eye’, Shruti Haasan expressed her excitement, saying, “Psychological thrillers have always fascinated me. This story delves deep into grief, human emotions, and the supernatural, making it an incredible experience to be a part of. An all-women-led production house created this project, making it even more special and aligning with my passion for supporting women in the film industry.”

Beyond its gripping storyline, the film also champions sustainability in filmmaking—an aspect Shruti is particularly proud of. “If we want to continue telling stories, we must do so in a way that is conscious of our impact on the world,” she added.

Director Daphne Schmon shared her admiration for Shruti’s performance, stating, “’The Eye’ is both a love letter to Corfu, the island where my family is from, and an exploration of the psychological darkness surrounding grief. We needed an actor who could bring authenticity to Diana’s journey of sorrow, paranoia, and resilience. Shruti Haasan was the perfect choice, and her performance will leave a lasting impression.”