The anti-Valentine’s Day watchlist for the happily unattached

With the Valentine’s Day fever, there are a bunch of watchlists suggesting the best titles one can binge with their partners. While for some, it’s all about flowers, restaurants, chocolates, and gestures, the happily unattached ones can binge on some anti-Valentine’s Day films. From solo lead flicks, and breakup films, to thrilling rampages fuelled by betrayal, we have curated the list of some top titles for the single souls.

The anti-Valentine’s Day watchlist:

Gone Girl

This one is a no-brainer! It had to be on the list. It can be the perfect first watch or even a rewatch to bring in the anti-Valentine’s spirit. Based on the eponymous Gyllian Finn novel, the film focuses on the life of Amy and Nick Dunne. After Nick cheats on his wife, she takes her revenge a notch higher. On their fifth wedding anniversary, Nick (Ben Affleck) returns home to find out that Rosamund Pike’s character, Amy, has disappeared, leaving him as the prime suspect. The film has it all- thrill, murder, revenge, and mayhem.

Blue Valentine

“Not all that starts well, ends well.” This film is the perfect embodiment of the saying. The film challenges the notion of the perfect fairy-tale love. While the couple is swept away in a whirlwind romance initially, their marriage struggles to stand the test of time. ‘Blue Valentine’ reminds the viewers that love can fade and that not everything that appears to be perfect is bound to last.

Kill Bill

This one is not for the weak-hearted, goes without saying since it’s a Quentin Tarantino film. It starts with a wedding dress and ends with about 40 murders, with Uma Thurman fulfilling everyone’s revenge fantasies. Like every other quintessential Tarantino film, the film brims with murder, blood, and chaos. If this seems like an ideal watch, catch the bride who goes on a rampage, killing people, left and right.

Darr

This flick will make you thank your stars that you are single. While SRK is the undisputed King of Romance, this film evokes all the contradictory emotions. An obsessed stalker goes to lengths to make the girl of his dreams his reality. It is at once chilling and will make you want to stay away from the thought of love.

Darlings

While this one brings out the horrors of a marriage gone wrong where every day is a living hell for Badru (Alia Bhatt), the turn of tables as she vows to attain freedom. Focusing on issues of torture and domestic violence, Alia Bhatt takes it over herself to set the record straight with Vijay Varma’s Hamza. No matter how hard she tries to please him, the beast in him makes her life unbearable. After being pushed to her limits, she plans the fate of his life.

While these are some of the top picks, the list doesn’t end here. Other notable recommendations include ‘Fatal Attractions,’ ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,’ ‘Dear Zindagi,’ and more.