Thar trailer: Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan team up for Netflix thriller

Thar trailer: The father-son duo of Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is all set to rock the Ott platform with their next “Thar”. The trailer of Thar was unveiled today, April 18, at a launch event in Mumbai. The thriller, which stars Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, will begin streaming on Netflix on May 6. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the Thar trailer promises an intriguing watch, which will be full of twists and turns.

The official social media handles of Netflix India shared the trailer of Thar. “Verified Mysteries and mirages, twists and turns. In the heart of an unforgiving desert, unfolds a gritty thriller, unlike any other. #TharOnNetflix (sic),” read the caption.

The trailer, shared by Netflix India, on YouTube, opens with cops Anil and Satish investigating a gruesome murder in the desert. We then get a glimpse of Harsh’s mysterious antique dealer as he arrives in town. The action then kicks into high gear as we get glimpses of chases, killings, and a cat-and-mouse game between Anil and Harsh’s characters.

This is the second time Anil and Harsh are working together after last year’s AK vs AK, where they both played fictionalized versions of themselves.

The revenge noir thriller marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary and is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC). Raj has also written the film and penned the dialogues with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.