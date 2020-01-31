The trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad is out. A usual, everyday tale that finds expression in an unusual manner, the trailer of Thappad, like all of Anubhav Sinha’s films’ makes a statement.

Taapsee and Pavail Gulati feature as husband-wife, with Taapsee fulfilling all her responsibilities as a dutiful wife until one night, Pavail slaps his wife at a party for no fault of hers. Taapsee files a divorce and the social, family and political effects of such an action, especially when a woman raises her voice to defend herself are all that the trailer suggests that the film is going to be about.

The Manmarziyaan actor shared the trailer of the film on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Haan bas EK THAPPAD….. par nahi maar sakta!”

Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Ram Kapoor among others also make impressive appearances in the film.

The director of the film also shared the trailer on his official social media account and asked people to share how they feel about it.

The trailer of Thappad is likely to raise expectations and new conversations amongst the audience especially after last year’s blockbuster film, Kabir Singh, garnered controversy for a slap scene from the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer. Some have begun commenting on the trailer, by drawing comparisons between Kabir Singh and Thappad. One user commented on Anubhav Sinha’s trailer post, “Sir Kabir Singh ki gandagi saaf karne ke liye SHUKRIYA ( Sir, thanks for cleaning up the mess Kabir Singh created).”

Produced by Bhushan Sudesh Kumar, Krishan Krishna Kumar and Anubhav Sushila Sinha, Thappad is slated to release on 28 February 2020.