Teri Yaadein: Yo Yo Honey Singh drops romance bomb with Nargis Fakhri

Yo Yo Honey Singh is back—and this time, he’s swapping his flashy bling for a toga! The rapper, known for bangers like “Maniac” and “Millionaire,” has just wrapped up his upcoming romantic number ‘Teri Yaadein’, and he’s calling it nothing short of a “masterpiece.”

Taking to Instagram, the desi hip-hop icon dropped a sneak peek from the shoot that has fans buzzing. Posing alongside actress Nargis Fakhri, the duo channels ancient royalty with their Greco-Roman inspired looks.

Honey Singh rocks a white toga adorned with gold detailing, giving off major Roman emperor vibes, while Nargis stuns in a flowing, one-shoulder gown with elegant golden embroidery.

The photo captures an intimate moment—foreheads touching, eyes closed—a full-blown romance aesthetic.

In his caption, Honey Singh didn’t hold back on the love: “Teri yaadein shoot wrapped guys!! Harharmahadev. Much love my brother @grini_f and super amazing @nargisfakhri for doing this for me!! It’s a masterpiece.”

He also tagged the crew and dropped some tantalizing hashtags like #romance, #arabic, #music, #Morocco, and even #Egypt, hinting at exotic visuals and cross-cultural vibes.

The track is going to release this May.

But ‘Teri Yaadein’ isn’t the only song Honey Singh has been busy with. He’s on a musical spree. His recent release “Money Money” from ‘Raid 2’ dropped on May 1, while ‘Laal Pari’, a track from the upcoming ‘Housefull 5’, is already making noise.

Speaking of ‘Laal Pari’, it’s Honey Singh back in his element—party beats, lavish sets, and starry collaborations. Shot on a luxurious cruise, the song is a glam-fest with vocals by Honey Singh and Simar Kaur.

The lyrics, co-written by Singh and Alfaaz, promise the same cheeky energy that fans love. Oh, and let’s not forget—Remo D’Souza is handling the choreography.

The track also marks the return of Honey Singh’s hit-making partnership with Akshay Kumar. Remember “Party All Night” and “Boss”? The duo is reuniting to light up the screen once more, alongside an ensemble cast that reads like a Bollywood red carpet roll-call: Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, and many more.