Disney heads to Abu Dhabi with its first-ever theme park in the Middle East

Pack your mouse ears and sunscreen—because Disney is setting up shop in Abu Dhabi!

Yes, you read that right. The entertainment giant behind Mickey Mouse, Marvel, and Star Wars is building a brand-new theme park resort right on the stunning shores of Yas Island.

Advertisement

And it’s not just any park—it’s being billed as a futuristic, tech-savvy Disney dreamland like no other.

Advertisement

In a major announcement that has fans buzzing from Dubai to Doha, Disney has revealed it’s teaming up with Miral. It’s a UAE-based company known for its jaw-dropping entertainment projects. It has created a next-level experience that blends Disney magic with the rich culture and landscape of the Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

The resort, still waiting on an official name, promises more than just rides and rollercoasters. We’re talking full-on immersive entertainment. Think themed hotels, dazzling shows, one-of-a-kind dining, and retail options that go beyond the typical Mickey-shaped merchandise.

Disney says it will showcase everything we love about its timeless stories and characters. It will pay tribute to the beauty and spirit of Abu Dhabi. Expect domes, dunes, and Disney in one gorgeous package.

“This is a thrilling moment for our company,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger, who called the project a “spectacular” fusion of creativity, technology, and culture. “Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati,” he promised, calling the new park a place that “will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways.”

While details are still under wraps, what’s clear is this will be Disney’s ‘seventh’ theme park resort worldwide and its ‘first’ in the Middle East.

Yas Island, the location of the new resort, is already home to heavy-hitters like Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, and Yas Waterworld.

Fans can expect a mix of Disney’s classic charm and Abu Dhabi’s modern flair—think futuristic tech meets Arabian nights.