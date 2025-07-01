‘Tere Ishk Mein’ wraps filming: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon promise intense love story

The much-anticipated film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has officially wrapped up its shoot. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is now moving into post-production, with its theatrical release slated for November 28, 2025.

The announcement came via Instagram, where the production house shared a powerful visual, two bloodied hands holding each other, with the simple caption: “And that’s a wrap on Tere Ishk Mein.”

‘Tere Ishk Mein’ might be a spiritual follow-up to Rai’s acclaimed 2013 romantic drama ‘Raanjhanaa’, which also starred Dhanush.

The earlier film earned a cult following for its passionate storytelling and emotional depth.

Speaking about the project at the IIFA Awards 2025, Kriti Sanon shared her thoughts on the experience. “It’s a beautiful film, something I haven’t done before,” she said. “Love stories have always been close to my heart, and Anand Sir tells them in a way that’s so unique. This is also my first film with Dhanush, and I’ve genuinely loved the experience.”

The buzz around ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ began last year, when Aanand L Rai revealed the project on the tenth anniversary of ‘Raanjhanaa’. He had called it a fitting moment to unveil a new story that draws from the emotional DNA of the earlier film but takes it in a new direction.

“Raanjhanaa holds a special place in my heart,” he said. “To return to that world, emotionally and thematically, feels like coming home, but with new characters and fresh perspectives.”

The teaser released with the announcement offered a glimpse into Dhanush’s new character, Shankar. In it, he delivers a chilling line: “Pichli baar toh Kundan tha, maan gaya. Par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge?” The dialogue references his ‘Raanjhanaa’ character Kundan.

The film has been penned by Himanshu Sharma, a frequent collaborator with Rai, and features music by the legendary AR Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Backed by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions, the film is a production of Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.