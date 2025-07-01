‘Vishwambhara’ to showcase Chiranjeevi like never before with grand VFX

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film ‘Vishwambhara’ is shaping up to be a game-changer in Indian cinema. With the final leg of post-production in full swing, insiders are buzzing about the film’s scale, especially its groundbreaking use of visual effects.

Touted as a socio-fantasy entertainer, ‘Vishwambhara’ promises to be a full-fledged cinematic spectacle. The film reportedly features a record number of VFX shots, with teams from Tollywood, Bollywood, and Hollywood joining forces to create what could be one of the most visually ambitious Indian films to date.

The attention to detail, insiders say, is meticulous, with each frame being treated as a visual canvas.

At the helm is director Vassishta, who made a solid impression with ‘Bimbisara’, especially for its storytelling and VFX. With ‘Vishwambhara’, he is going bigger, bolder, and more imaginative.

This project is clearly personal for the filmmaker, and he’s pulling out all stops to bring his vision to life.

Backing this grand project is UV Creations, a production house known for not cutting corners when it comes to scale and quality.

Sources close to the production have revealed that post-production is nearly complete. Chiranjeevi, who plays a pivotal and powerful role in the film, is said to be closely involved in the process and extremely pleased with how things are turning out.