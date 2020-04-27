Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi has emerged as ‘chota packet bada dhamaka’ in Telly town. Within a very short span, she has carved a niche for herself in the industry. The multitalented actress knows how to put her right step forward. For quite some time, she has been delivering outstanding performances on-screen giving delight to her fans.

Now, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, everything has come to a halt and so are the shootings. The government has announced the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly virus. And therefore, everyone is in home quarantine, spending most of the time with their families. Shivangi is also at home, enjoying the quarantine period and giving a glimpse of her hidden talents. From painting to cooking, Shivangi is going all out to kill her boredom and simultaneously keep her fans entertained with her cute antics on social media.

Though she is refraining from using social media too much during quarantine, she does drop in some posts to engage her fans. Recently, the actress wowed everyone by showing off her dancing talent. Yes, the actress has shared a video on her official Instagram story, wherein she can be seen dancing to a popular Hollywood track. The pretty face put on her dancing shoes and grooved to Camila Cabello’s peppy track “My Oh My”.

In the video, Shivangi can be seen wearing a white crop top and grey joggers with open locks. Her steps, grace, energy, confidence, and awe-inspiring expressions yet again proved that she can dance like a pro.

Undoubtedly, Shivangi has set the stage on fire with her amazing moves, making her fans to put on their dancing shoes and groove like nobody is watching them.

Fans are going gaga over the actress’s killer moves and her perfectly toned body.

We completely liked her moves. What do you think?