Main hi jhoothi: Gurdas Maan drops 1st track from ‘Sound of Soil’

Punjabi music legend Gurdas Maan has officially launched the first track from his much-anticipated album, “Sound of Soil.” The song, titled “Main Hi Jhoothi,” made its debut on Thursday and features the dynamic presence of Shivangi Joshi alongside Maan himself.

“Main Hi Jhoothi” is the opening track of the album, which promises to be a rich collection of nine evocative songs, each meticulously crafted to reflect the deep connection Maan feels with his roots. The music for the track is composed by the renowned Jatinder Shah, with Sai Productions and Speed Records backing the project.

The accompanying music video showcases both Maan and Joshi displaying their dance skills, adding a vibrant visual element to the song’s traditional essence. Maan’s excitement about the album is palpable. In his own words, he described “Sound of Soil” as a heartfelt tribute to his heritage, stating, “Each song in this album carries the essence of our traditions and the stories of our people, woven together with love and respect for the soil that nurtured me. I hope these melodies resonate with every listener, reminding us all of the timeless bond we share with our heritage and the beauty of staying true to where we come from.”

Jatinder Shah, who has collaborated with Maan for over a decade, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. Shah reflected on their long-standing partnership, saying, “Working on ‘Sound of Soil’ with the legendary Gurdas Maan has been an extraordinary journey. Each song in this album is a masterpiece that reflects his deep connection to our roots and culture. His voice carries the weight of our traditions, the passion of our people, and the love for our motherland. Collaborating with him is not just about making music; it’s about creating something timeless, something that will echo through generations.”

Maan’s illustrious career has been marked by his ability to captivate audiences with his vibrant and soulful music. With hit tracks like “Ki Banu Duniya Da,” “Challa,” “Ishq Di Maari,” and “Boot Polishan,” he has remained a pivotal figure in Punjabi music.