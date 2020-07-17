The much-anticipated Hungama Play’s latest original show Ratri Ke Yatri is all set to showcase its unique stories in an extraordinary manner. It is an anthology that narrates five unique and thought-provoking stories set in red-light areas. The makers of the show finally unveiled the trailer on Friday.

The show features an ensemble cast headlined by some of the biggest names from the television industry including Sudhir Pande, Anju Mahendru, Iqbal Khan, Barkha Sengupta, Parag Tyagi, Avinash Mukherjee, Shiny Doshi, Renee Dhyani, Mansi Srivastava, Reyhna Pandit and Akashdeep Arora.

The plot revolves around sex workers and their clients. Each story follows a character leading an incomplete life and seeking something – love, bodily pleasures, refuge or just closure; a man who is ashamed of being a prostitute’s son and has an awakening in a place he detests the most; a 69-year-old who is unapologetic about his sexual desires and refuses to be shamed by the society; a jilted lover who comes to terms with reality and decides to start a new chapter in his life; an 18-year-old eager to lose his virginity before he gives up all sexual pleasures in life; a conman who makes a living out of robbing people but gets robbed of something deeply precious instead.

Though they feature in distinct stories, each of these characters visit a brothel for the first time in their lives and eventually find wisdom and solace with sex workers. Their experiences may range from sensual to provocative, but irrespective of that, a single night ends up changing their outlook forever.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Parag Tyagi shared the trailer of the show and captioned, “Ratri Ke Yatri.. Posted @withregram • @hungama_play 5 kahaniya jinmein aap milenge kuch aise kirdaaro se, jo uthaenge sawall aapki soch par. Unveiling the trailer of most awaited show #RatriKeYatri .. Toh chaliyo unn raaton ke Safar par jinki kabhi subah nahi Hoti!! Produced By: Anil V Kumar (sic).”

The show is produced by Anil V Kumar Productions in association with Hungama Digital Media, and all episodes have been directed by Anil V Kumar. It also stars popular television actors like Pyomri Mehta, Supriya Shukla and Indresh Malik in key roles.