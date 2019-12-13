TV couple Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal are all set to show their amazing chemistry in ZEE5 and ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. Putting an end to the long wait for the fans of the series, the makers have finally launched the trailer of the brand new season of their most awaited franchise – Ragini MMS Returns 2. Punting on the relevance of Season 2, the trailer was launched at 21:21 pm on 12.12.2019.

Before the trailer, the makers released Sunny Leone’s “Hello Ji” number, which is already taking audiences across the country by a storm and clearly emerged as the party anthem of the year. Composed by accomplished music-director duo Meet Bros and choreographed by the talented Vishnu Deva, the song is sung by the “Baby Doll” singer, Kanika Kapoor.

Sunny Leone will be seen playing a paranormal expert in the series. The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Ragini Shroff, a final year student played by Divya Agarwal. As the leader of the pack, she knows how to fight back and hence no one wants to mess with her. As her closest friend, Varsha, is getting married, she goes on an all-girls trip with her friends to celebrate the bachelorette. Unaware of the fact that a gang of boys, who also happen to be their friends from college followed them on this trip. The girls reach a newly-opened hotel in the woods. The owner of the hotel, Rahul, played by the handsome Varun Sood, meets Ragini here for the first time and there is instant chemistry between them. Rahul is good-looking and the quintessential nice guy. He is smart, intelligent and genuinely likes Ragini. Running a hotel for his family, he also knows what the responsibility is.

Things start to slip out of hand on the first night itself when Ragini feels something is wrong with the place, but others don’t take her seriously. Soon things go from bad to worse and the whole group succumbs to the paranormal activities one by one and go missing. Soon they all decide to leave the place. What follows next is a series of scary events that turn their world upside down. Devastated by this, Ragini decides to take matters into her own hands and soon secrets tumble out.

On the trailer launch, Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor said, “We had these 2 young faces Divya and Varun as the lead who enjoy a massive fan following but wanted this one slam dunk moment which only the face of Ragini MMS could bring in. That’s how we roped in Sunny Leone for the song as well as for a cameo in the series. She is truly magnificent and so are all other actors of the series. I love the fact that the series has this young and vibrant cast who has performed impeccably well. I am so happy and equally proud of doing this franchise.”

The show promises to be a whirlwind of suspense, action, thrills, and chills and will have secrets spilling out that will keep the audience hooked!

The new season of India’s most popular horror franchise is all set to launch on December 18.

