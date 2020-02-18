After entertaining the audience with Lust Stories, Ghost Stories and What the Love, Karan Johar is all set to bring another film Guilty.

On Monday, Johar took to his official Instagram handle to share a poster of the film featuring Kiara Advani in a new avatar. Sharing the same, the filmmaker wrote, “@kiaraaliaadvani…a raw poetic playlist and a mystery – aap convince ho gaye ya aur bataun? #Guilty trailer out tomorrow (sic).”

The film will also star Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Taher Shabbir in pivotal roles.

On Tuesday, the makers of the film dropped the trailer with a bang. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Karan wrote, “Guilty The truth bears many faces. Guilty premieres March 6, only on @netflix_in. #GuiltyOnNetflix (sic).”

Helmed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty’s looks exciting. Kiara is at her best and will for sure give you goosebumps. The actress had already stunned us with her amazing performance in Lust Stories. The trailer revolves around Nanki (Kiara) and her friends and that one night which changed her and her friends’ lives forever. One of her friends is been charged with rape by a girl played by Akansha Ranjan Kapoor but is she telling the truth or not or is she just framing the guy? Is Nanki being honest about her and her friends?

Guilty will explore the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses her college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story will make the audience question ‘who’ is truly guilty in such circumstances.

Director Ruchi Narain is well-known for her screenplays for films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Calcutta Mail. The movie is all set to release on Netflix on 6th March 2020.