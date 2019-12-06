On the occasion of the third death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the makers of Queen released the teaser of the web-series. Filmmakers Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan have created a web series on the life and work of late J Jayalalithaa.

Ramya Krishnan, better known for her role of Sivagami in Baahubali has been roped in to portray the life of the late leader. It’s been three years since Jayalalithaa, also known as Amma, took her last breath on December 5, 2016.

While Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi, based on Jayalalithaa’s life, is creating much buzz among the audience with the first-look posters of the film, the Queen makers also released the first look and teaser.

In the web-series, Ramya essays the role of Shakthi Seshadri, who aces her exams in school and becomes a school topper. As she makes her way into films, she earns the sobriquet ‘Queen of Tamil Cinema’.

The two-minute-long teaser of Queen sheds light on important moments in J Jayalalithaa’s life. Right from her childhood to her relationship with legendary actor-politician MG Ramachandran, the makers have included all the important incidents in her life.

On Thursday, Ramya Krishnan took her official Twitter handle to share the teaser. Alongside the teaser, she wrote, “Some characters compel you to take on the challenge and being Shakthi Seshadri was one of them. Be it her discipline, her will to defy the norm or her innocence in the hard world she lived in was something that appealed to me (sic).”

Queen is jointly directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan. While Anikha essays Jayalalithaa in her school days, Indrajith Sukumaran is playing the role of MGR in the web-series.

The teaser also showcases how MG Ramachandran convinced Jayalalithaa to venture into politics and how it changed her life.

Queen will stream on MX Player from December 14 in multiple languages.