Hina Khan is among those TV artists who have proved their mettle in the industry every now and then. She has always managed to treat her fans with activities, be it acting, singing, or anything. She has always proved that no task is difficult. You just need to put in the efforts. Currently, the actress is making the most of her quarantine time with her family and enjoying every little bit of this in lockdown.

From painting to cleaning the house to learning new skills, Hina is trying her hands in everything and is exploring her hidden talents. She keeps on updating her social media accounts, sharing glimpses of her quarantine time with her fans. Her fans are also going gaga over her posts and showing their love.

Recently, a video of the actress is surfacing on the internet. In the video, Hina can be seen grooving to a peppy number at her home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress flaunted her moves on Badshah’s track “Genda Phool.” It seems Hina thought of relieving some stress through dancing after a heavy workout session, as she was seen wearing her gym athleisure. Besides, her washboard abs is actually a sight to behold for all fitness freaks.

Her fans are loving her impeccable dance moves. Before Hina, many other actors have also made videos like Monalisa, Urvashi Rautela and Jasleen Matharu dancing on “Genda Phool,” but this one surely is above all.