Vidyut Xavier talks about his bonding with Additi Gupta

Actor Vidyut Xavier and his ‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’ co-star Additi Gupta bond are very well off-screen too.

Dr. Abhay of the show said: “Abhay’s character feels very real to me because I have seen people like him, so I understand the mindset that he comes from. He hates women who use their feminine wiles to extract favors and climb the ladder of success. He is all for equality.”

Vidyut further said: “So, when Abhay gets a female boss in the avatar of Dr. Deepika, his judgmental mindset gets the better of him. There’s tussle brewing between them and it becomes more evident in the coming episodes. Off-screen, however, I love hanging out with Additi.”

As per Vidyut, Additi epitomizes the cool kid on the block. “You feel so comfortable talking to her,” he concluded. “I go to her with queries I have about my character or even about my personal life and every time she listens and helps me out. She’s one fun person and a loving friend. We have a great bond going, unlike our characters on screen.”

‘Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With inputs from IANS)