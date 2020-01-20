Hooking up with co-contestant inside the Bigg Boss house is nothing new. It is a tried and tested formula that is actually being played since season 1 of the Bigg Boss. This formula always works as it helps in gaining public attention which ultimately leads to getting an immediate hike in TRPs of the show. There are many couples who have tried the formula, came closer and later broke up. Here’s taking a look at all of those couples who have broken up.

Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal

The duo rose to fame after their Splitsvilla stint and seemed pretty much in love with each other on the show as well. Though Priyank claims to have parted ways with Divya much before he entered the show but according to rumours, their relationship went kaput when Priyank entered the Bigg Boss house and became closer to ex-Roadies contestant, Benafsha Soonawalla. Later, Divya confronted him on national television in one of the tasks and broke up with him.

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant

Sara and Ali took things one step ahead and actually got married inside BB house. However, the marriage barely lasted. Little did we know that it would only last a month as the duo broke up immediately after exiting out of the house, leaving their fans in absolute shock.

Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon fell in love in Bigg Boss season 9. However, despite overcoming many challenges, the two failed to save their relationship and eventually broke up outside the house. Kushal took to social media to reveal the news about their breakup, while Gauhar refused to comment on the matter.

Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna

Bigg Boss season 8 had headlines of romance between Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel. Their intimate moments were often captured on camera and their relationship lasted for quite some time outside too. But they eventually part ways due to unknown reasons.

Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota

Their relationship was one of the most bizarre relationships inside the Bigg Boss house. The duo claimed to be together but the things were actually different and both of them were just pretending to be in love.