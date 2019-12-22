Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani is one of the most loved TV stars in the industry. He is not only liked for his acting and looks, but for his image of being a perfect family man too. In fact, the actor often can be seen spending quality time with his family and shares their happy moments with his fans on social media. However, Arjun and his wife Neha have suffered a major setback in their personal life. Arjun’s mother-in-law, Tanuja Swami passed away today after having battled a prolonged illness.

On Saturday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the sad news with his fans. Arjun posted a picture and video of his mother-in-law from his visit on the dance reality show Dance Deewane. Alongside, the actor penned a heartfelt note for his mother-in-law and called his sasoo maa ‘a warrior who fought till the end’. Arjun wrote, “This is how I will always remember u smiling with all your heart. Love u and I wish I could u express how much u will be missed. U fought and fought like a warrior till the end again with a smile. And u don’t worry the promise I made u I will keep it. Love u always. RIP sasoo maa @swamitanuja (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun is still remembered for his performance in the popular TV show Naagin opposite Mouni Roy. The actor has made a special appearance in the new season of the show which stars Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead.