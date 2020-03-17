Surbhi Chandna is one of the most-talked celebrity of the telly town. She has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry. With her shows including Ishqbaaz and Sanjivani, Surbhi is known for her impeccable acting skills. Not just that she stops here, the actress always put her right step forward when it comes to sartorial fashion choices.

The diva has a sense of style that is unparalleled and often her fans love to emulate her looks. Surbhi, being extremely active on social media, shares her looks and fans always shower her with praises.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a picture on her official Instagram handle and left the internet swooning. However, with the stunning photo, Surbhi shelled out a piece of advice that is bound to leave fans in awe.

In the photo, the Sanjivani star can be seen clad in a black gown with a dazzling pair of earrings. While the whole look that Surbhi donned was mesmerizing to catch one’s eye, but her gorgeous smile made it hard to tear away from the photo. Several fans showered her with compliments for her smile and look.

However, the Sanjivani star captioned it as, “In the Difficult Times – the challenges thrown at you are not to destroy you but to strengthen you.. Know Tough times never last Smile #inthetimesofcoronavirus (sic).”

At present, the entire planet is suffering from the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 7,007 lives globally including 3 fatalities in India.

Surbhi was last seen in Sanjivani which went off air just a few days ago. The diva was seen as Dr Ishani Arora on the show and her track with Namit Khanna was a hit.