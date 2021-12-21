‘Sab Satrangi’ casts Mohit Kumar in the lead role

In the upcoming show ‘Sab Satrangi’, actor Mohit Kumar will be playing the lead role.

He is depicting the character of Manu, a young man from Lucknow in the serial. Sharing the experience, he says: “The character of Manu is innocent yet courageous, someone who always looks at the positive side in every situation, something not so common to find in today’s time. His personality has the quality to move people and that’s what is going to attract the audience towards him.”

The actor made his debut with the show ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2′.

He further added: “You wouldn’t find someone like him in today’s times and hence it’s going to be both challenging and exciting to explore this journey as we go along the way.

“‘Sab Satrangi’ is a slice-of-life show with a fresh appeal and an amazing cast, we’re sure the viewers will love it,.”

‘Sab Satrangi’ is going to air soon on Sony SAB.

(With inputs from IANS)