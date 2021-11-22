Purely Popular: Asheema Vardaan enters ‘Pavitra Rishta’

The last actor to join the cast of Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh-starrer ‘Pavitra Rishta’ was Asheema Vardaan.

On the show, she plays ‘Manav’s (Shaheer Sheikh) brother’s girlfriend who was the daughter of the garage owner where ‘Manav’ was employed. In the series, her name is ‘Akanksha’.

Asheema said speaking of the show: “It’s a completely new experience filled with a lot of emotions and is surely headed towards being a memorable one as well. I couldn’t have asked for anything better as my next project. ‘Pavitra Rishta’ as it had created history and till date remains one of the most beautifully created shows and saying yes to when I was allowed to be a part of the second edition of it is something I never had to give a second thought to.”

The show also features Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh, Usha Nadkarni, Randeep Rai, and others.

‘Pavitra Rishta’ is streaming on ALTBalaji.

(With inputs from IANS)