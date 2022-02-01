New reality show created by Ekta Kapoor

A new show will be produced by Ekta Kapoor’s digital production house, ALTBalaji.

A reality show for digital entertainment will be created by the banner in partnership with MX Player. The title and concept of the show will be announced shortly.

ALTBalaji shared a creative on their Instagram account on Tuesday reads: “Ekta Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show”. The caption read: “It’s showtime! It’s drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It’s going to be intense!”

ALTBalaji, which was founded in 2017, has played an important role in the Indian OTT system and the partnerships with MX Player have been considered one of the most successful content strategies.

The Padma Shri award became the fourth highest civilian award in November 2021 when Ekta was honored along with Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami, and late singer S.P. Balasubramanyam at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.