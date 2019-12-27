It’s just been a day when the news of the actress Mona Singh getting hitched with her investment banker beau has been making rounds. On Thursday, their mehendi pictures were also going viral.

Though the actress refrained from announcing the date of the big day herself, speculations were made that the actress will certainly tie the knot with Shyam on December 27 and she did it finally.

The actress tied the knot with her beau in a low key affair in Mumbai on Thursday.

In the recent pictures that are taking the internet by storm, Mona Singh and her ‘one-love’ can be seen dressed in the traditional bride and groom ensemble. While Mona can be seen looking pretty in the red bridal attire, Shyam also managed to look dapper in the wedding pics. The wedding was held at Juhu Military Club, Mumbai.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Mona’s close friend and actor Micckie Dudaaney shared some pictures from Mona’s pre-wedding ceremony.

View this post on Instagram About last night #sangeet #monakishadi #monshy A post shared by Micckie Dudaaney (@micckiedudaaney) on Dec 26, 2019 at 10:11pm PST

Their wedding was a close-knit affair and only her family and close friends had been invited, which included Gaurav Gera, Ashish Kapoor, Rajesh Khera and Rakshanda Khan. A few days back, the actress had a bachelorette party in Goa.

The actress pre-wedding functions kick-started from December 25, which was attended by her close family and friends.

