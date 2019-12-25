Ho Ho Ho! Christmas is finally here and everything seems to be so perfect. From Bollywood to TV celebs, everyone is busy in making most of this joyous day. Wishes for Christmas have been pouring since Christmas eve and celebs are taking to their social media handles to share some insightful pictures of their Christmas celebrations. Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopra too has shared a special wish for his fans on this big day.

On the special occasion of Christmas, Harshad made sure to treat his fans with the best. He recently took to his official Instagram handle to share a special picture on Christmas and penned a sweet message for his fans.

View this post on Instagram Merry and bright Christmas 🎄🎄🎄 #london A post shared by Harshad Chopda (@harshad_chopda) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:27am PST

In the picture, he is seen dressed in a long off-black overcoat teamed up with a muffler and looks suave and dapper.

One can’t deny when it comes to getting the best winter look, no one can do it better than Harshad Chopda. But, what made everyone more happy was Harshad’s sweet message for fans on this day. He wrote, “Merry and bright Christmas.” Well, after seeing Harshad’s handsome picture, his fans day has surely become brighter.

On the work front, Harshad was last seen in Bepannaah. He began his journey in 2006 with Mamta and since then has many roles to his credit in shows like Left Right Left, Amber Dhara, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye, Dharampatni, Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava and Humsafars.