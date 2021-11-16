Manav Gohil goes dark for the first time in ‘Kaamnaa’

In the upcoming show ‘’Kaamnaa’, the popular TV actor Manav Gohil will be featuring the role of an antagonist named ‘Vaibhav’.

Chandni Sharma and Abhishek Rawat are cast in the lead roles. For the first time, Manav is playing a negative character and he is quite excited to bring a different taste on screen.

Manav Gohil said: “‘Vaibhav’ is an interesting yet complicated character. He is charming and ambitious but at the same time will go to any extent to manipulate people to get what he wants. This character is a complete opposite of the kind of characters I have done before.”

For taking up this project he added further saying: “As a performer, getting a chance to play a complex personality is an extremely challenging and exciting opportunity for me, this is one reason what drew me to the role as it allows me to experiment with a new space.”

‘Kaamnaa’ depicts a story of a middle-class couple and their adjustment in relationship with altogether different values and variant thought processes.

“The story of ‘Kaamnaa’ will have the audience hooked right from the start since it’s so relatable, especially for the present generation. I am glad that the creators had the faith in me that I could pull something like this. Hope the audience supports and loves me in this new avatar,” concluded Manav.

