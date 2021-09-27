Krishna Reddy talks about how his troupe performed in TV serial launch

The upcoming show ‘Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’ is all set to start from October 19. For the launch of the show a special dance troupe based in Behrampur, Odisha called ‘Prince Dance Group’ will be giving a performance.

The dance troupe is known for its performance narrating the story of Lord Krishna.

As the show will narrate the story of Lord Krishna and will focus on his childhood days so the dance will bring out the concept through dance moves by artistes. What makes this group unique is that its members are from remote parts of India and most of them are from disadvantaged sections of different parts of Ganjam district. They even won the dance reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’.

Group leader and choreographer T. Krishna Mohan Reddy said: “We are very excited to bring in the Prince Dance Group to put out a performance to introduce the upcoming TV show ‘Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’. We will be performing the act with the help of a total of 18 artistes, which includes 1 lead character, 5 small kids, 11 supporting artistes, and 1 female character. Narrating the beautiful tale of Lord Krishna is an honour for our entire team and we look forward to this association”

‘Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’ produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary will air on Star Bharat.