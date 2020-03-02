FIR fame Kavita Kaushik is an avid social media user and always managed to keep her fans updated with the latest happenings in her life. The actress always speaks her way out, be it political issues or daily routine. This time is no different.

Recently, the actress was stuck in a traffic jam along with her husband Ronnit Biswas and shared a clip of an ambulance wailing in the middle of it.

Kavita took to her Twitter handle and slammed the car drivers for not letting the ambulance pass. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Twitter pe india ka beeda uthaane waale aksar real life mei sirf horn bajaate hai aur paan chabaate hue ghoortey hai, let an ambulance pass pls… P.s- I’ve got scolded on the road by the hubby for being a wannabe cinematographer (sic).”

The video shows heavy traffic jam where the cars are not letting an ambulance van pass by. While Kavita was filming the whole scene, she got scolded by her husband for the same. The actress has often been a victim to harsh comments and trolls but each time, she shrugs them off with grace.

Most recently, Kavita came to the rescue of Kamya Punjabi when she was trolled for her second marriage despite having a daughter.