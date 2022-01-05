‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ features Sunny Leone talking about motherhood

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ featured Sunny Leone sharing her experience as a mother and raising her three kids.

On the show, Mika Singh, Sunny Leone, Toshi, and Sharib Sabri will promote their new song ‘Panghat’.

The couple had two children through surrogacy, Noah and Asher, and adopted a girl named Nisha.

Kapil Sharma spoke with Sunny Leone about motherhood and how she manages her three children at home.

Sunny replied: “It is never quiet. There is a lot of noise in the house but it’s nice.”

She was later asked whether her husband, Daniel, helps her with the children.

Sunny said: “Daniel chose a perfect spot on the bed when we bought our new house. He picked the spot closest to the entry (of their room). So, whichever child wakes up, he has to go first because he is closer.”

Sony Entertainment Television airs Kapil Sharma’s show.

