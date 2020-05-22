Comedian Kapil Sharma, who has been in home quarantine with her family in Mumbai, seems to be feeling guilty as he hurt sentiments of the Kayastha community. On the same, Kapil has offered an apology to the Kayastha community.

Kapil, on Thursday, took to his official Twitter handle to share an apology letter, expressing his regret on hurting their sentiments during an episode of The Kapil Sharma show.

He wrote, “Dear Kayastha community, I heard about The Kapil Sharma Show episode telecast on 28 March 2020. If the mention of Shri Chitragupta Ji has hurt your sentiments, then I and my entire team apologise to you. Our intention wasn’t to hurt anyone. I pray to God that may you all be safe, happy and keep smiling. With love and respect,” he wrote in his tweet. His fans, as always appreciated him for this.

Meanwhile, he is busy spending time with his family amidst lockdown. He has been doing his bit to help the COVID-19 sufferers and donated Rs 50 lakhs to PM-Cares fund. He was also a part of ‘The Projekt Hope’, an initiative by over 80 artistes, including Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ekta Kapoor and Shreya Ghoshal who have come together for the track “Guzar Jayega“, which aims at spreading hope amid the coronavirus pandemic.