Kapil Sharma: Mumbai gives scooter-wallahs like me an opportunity to make a living

‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’, his upcoming Netflix special, features some anecdotes from his struggling years, according to comedian Kapil Sharma.

As he recounted his early struggles, Kapil candidly said: “I had no plan as such. People will laugh if I tell them how I started. Maine pehle BSF ke liye try ki, fir army mein gaya (I first tried in BSF and then army), my father and uncles were part of the police force.”

“But Papa kaafi musicians ko jante the and ended up introducing me to them (my father knew many musicians and ended up introducing me to them.) He wanted me to do something big or maybe creative in life.”

As Kapil recalled his first visit to Mumbai, he said: “I remember the first time I came to Mumbai with my friends. We would roam around Juhu Beach looking out for directors as if they had nothing better to do in life. From then to now – things have changed so much.”

“That’s Mumbai, that’s what it does. It gives scooterwalas like me an opportunity to stand on a stage and entertain people.”

The star comedian reflected back on his early days in Mumbai, saying: “Mujhe yaad hai mai bilkul naya tha Mumbai mein (I remember I was very new in Mumbai) and was unaware of what was coming my way, making my way through the bustling streets of Mumbai, only dreaming of being where I am now.”

The Netflix original film ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’ will be released on January 28.