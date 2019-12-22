Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s mid-air brawl broke everyone’s heart as they parted their ways after that. Things got ugly between the duo, and post their fight, Grover decided to leave the show. Since then, their fans are hoping for both of them to come together. However, nothing of that sort happened till now.

However, it seems like things are getting better between the two now as Kapil Sharma’s recent post is a proof of this. On Sunday, the comedian took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of himself posing for the camera along with Dabangg star Salman Khan and Sunil Grover. The photo is from Sohail Khan’s birthday celebrations on December 20th, and also present there were these two along with Salman Khan. Fans cannot stop gushing over the photo and went on to express their love in the form of comments within minutes of Kapil sharing the photo on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Kapil and Sunil were in the news recently, and Sunil made sure to send out good wishes for Kapil’s newly born. Kapil too returned the gesture by thanking him. And so now, one can say that things are cordial between the two, so it wouldn’t be wrong to expect and hope to see them together.