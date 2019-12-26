It’s just been a day when the news of the popular TV actress and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame Mona Singh getting hitched with her investment banker beau has been making rounds on the internet. Though the actress refrained from announcing the date of the big day herself, recent pictures of her suggest that the actress is certainly going to tie the knot on December 27.

Recently, the pictures of her mehendi ceremony are going viral and are taking the internet by storm. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun and the actress is having a gala time before her big day. The actress is looking extremely beautiful in the pictures. She can be seen dressed in a traditional pink attire and looks flawless as ever. She teamed up her lehenga with pink and white flowery accessories and tied up hair. Her look is simple yet elegant.

In the pictures, the actress is seen flaunting her mehendi-filled hands and the smile on her face adds to the overall charm. The actress also posed with her BFF and comedian Gaurav Gera during the ceremony.

For the unversed, Mona will tie the knot on tomorrow, i.e. December 27 in Mumbai in a private wedding. Her wedding is most likely to be attended by her close friends from the industry including bestie Gaurav Gera, Rajesh Khera and Rakshanda Khan among some others, reported Pinkvilla.

Though much hasn’t been revealed about Mona’s beau, speculations are rife that the man-in-question is South Indian investment banker, whose name is Shyam.