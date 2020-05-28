Telly town has been in the news all the time. Like Bollywood, TV actresses also can be seen making headlines every now and then. Recently, actress Sara Khan, who essayed the role of Sadhna in Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai, also joined the bandwagon.

The actress, who underwent a lip filler surgery, opened up on its procedure and how that backfired.

According to Sara, the cosmetic procedure backfired completely and turned out to be a disaster.

In an interview with TOI, Sara opened up about her transformation gone wrong. “I did not want to stay as Bidaai’s Sadhna my entire life. I wanted to be fit and be Sara Khan,” she said, adding that she felt that the audience would accept her, just as they had accepted her character.

“So, I didn’t think much about my transformation. I just started working out and concentrated on my fitness. I did not change my face, I am the same. Yes, of course I did the lip filler which was a disaster and it did not look good at all. It was very bad it didn’t suit me at all. Mujhe apni khud ke lips pasand nahi aate the tab (I did not like my own lips back then) and I was waiting for it to dissolve. I didn’t like my look at that time,” she said.

However, in 2019, Sara had reacted to her trollers saying that she is happy with the result. “There is news coming up that my lip surgery has gone wrong. I just want to share that my lip surgery has got completely amazingly done. And I love it myself so much. I’m loving it.”

On the work front, Sara has acted in shows such as Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Sasural Simar Ka and Bhagyalaxmi. She also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 4 and garnered a lot of public attention.