What happened when Kapil Sharma drunk tweeted PM Modi is revealed in Kapil Sharma’s Netflix special trailer

Comedy legend Kapil Sharma knows many ways to rib-tickle his audience, but his upcoming Netflix show is filled with anecdotes from his own life.

The hilarious set of Kapil’s Netflix special ‘I’m Not Done Yet’ was provided as a sneak-peak on his Instagram handle on Monday. In addition, Kapil discussed his controversy-provoking drunken tweets throughout his career, including the time he tweeted PM Modi late at night.

The next morning, OB vans gathered outside his house.

He said, “I thought they were fire brigade vans. I asked my cook, ‘Is there a fire?’ He said, ‘It’s your doing. You set Twitter on fire last night.'”

Kapil’s infamous 2017 tweet read, “I am paying Rs 15 cr income tax from last 5-year n still I have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi.”

His tweet was met with a great deal of backlash.

As part of the trailer, his wife Ginny also appeared along with their story of love and marriage.

‘I’m Not Done Yet’ will be out on January 28 on Netflix.

(With inputs from ANI)