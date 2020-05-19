Seeing the ongoing pandemic, the government has announced a nationwide lockdown due to which everything is at halt. Amidst these tough times, the TV channels have started telecasting the old iconic shows. Audience in India are currently glued onto re-runs of old iconic shows, one of them being the technologically advanced version of Ramayan starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee.

Gurmeet had shot to fame due to his portrayal of Lord Ram in the epic mythological show Ramayan currently airing on Dangal. The show which has a huge fan base is now going on television.

Jogging down the memory lane about Ramayan’s shooting experience, Gurmeet recollects some challenging moments and highlights one such particular incident, “During the shoot of Ramayan, I had to wear a crown (mukut) weighing around 3-4 kilograms which was specially brought from Chennai. Since our shoots would go on for 12-13 hours daily, I had to wear the crown all the time. This headgear was so heavy that I often suffered head injuries. Eventually, I got used to it. Looking back, I believe hard work eventually paid off.”

