Sheeba Chaddha joins star-studded ‘Ramayan’ cast as Manthara

Veteran actress Sheeba Chaddha is gearing up to take on a challenging new role as Manthara in the much-talked-about ‘Ramayan’ directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

This modern cinematic retelling of the epic is already making waves for its impressive cast and scale, and Chaddha’s casting adds another layer of intrigue.

Known for her ability to breathe life into complex characters, Sheeba Chaddha is going to approach Manthara differently.

Traditionally seen as the scheming maid who sets the Ramayan’s major conflicts in motion, Manthara is often painted as a one-dimensional villain.

But Sheeba hopes to change that perception.

“Manthara has always been someone who causes trouble, but I feel there’s more to her than that,” Chaddha said in a recent interview. “There’s a story behind her choices, and I want to explore her emotions, her reasons, her vulnerabilities. I’m excited to present Manthara in a way people haven’t seen before.”

Sheeba joins a powerful ensemble: Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will step into the role of Sita, and Yash will take on the fierce Ravana. The film is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases in recent years, with Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey portraying Lakshman.

Lara Dutta is playing Kaikeyi, the queen whose decision changes the course of the story, while Rakul Preet Singh will play Shurpanakha, a role full of intensity and depth.

Kajal Aggarwal will bring Mandodari, Ravana’s wife, to life, and Amitabh Bachchan will appear as Jatayu, the noble vulture who fights to protect Sita.

The ‘Ramayan’ will unfold in two parts, with the first film set to hit theatres during Diwali 2026 and the second arriving in Diwali 2027.

Sheeba Chaddha is no stranger to powerful roles. From ‘Badhaai Do’ and ‘Pagglait’ to the web series ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ and ‘Bandish Bandits’, she has consistently delivered memorable performances. Her recent work in ‘Kaushaljis vs Kaushal’ and ‘Zara Si Dhoop’ was equally fine.