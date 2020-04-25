Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, actress Divyanka Tripathi also stepped out for some grocery shopping, post which she took to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts on the same.

The actress, on Friday, put up two short video clips, one in which people are seen practicing social distancing and another, a close-up of hers, in which she speaks to her audience. She says how she had never imagined buying something as simple as groceries would be so tough.

She says in Hindi, “I am all pasina, pasina… Kabhi socha nahin tha ki grocery khareedne ke liye itni mehnat karni padegi (I am perspiring profusely… I had never imagined that to buy grocery I would have to work so hard.). In the video, one can see that her face is covered with a mask and also wears sunglasses since the World Health Organisation (WHO) directive stresses on protecting eyes, nose and mouth as prevention against COVID-19.

A day ago, Divyanka shared a short video produced by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor joined hands with TV producers and actors to give out a very special and important message during the current crisis. This innovative and fun video speaks the universal language of entertainment while emphasising on the importance of staying at home. The motto behind coming together of these actors from different shows across different channels is to unite people in the government’s fight against Corona.

Currently, Divyanka is spending most of her time with her family. Being an avid social media user, the actress keeps on giving treats to her fans by posting various posts including her exercise routines, cleaning and fun videos.