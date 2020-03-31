Amidst lockdown, everyone is at home in order to stay safe from the Coronavirus pandemic. But, this time has definitely helped everyone to stay with their families, making a strong bond among themselves. Amidst all this, our celebs are making most of the time with their families and enjoying their home quarantine period. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is also among those celebs who are trying new things to enjoy this period.

The actress, on Monday took to her official Instagram handle to share a story. Quite funny and unique, the actress seems to have been stuck in one problem.

Divyanka has been pretty active on social media given there isn’t much to do as everyone is quarantined. However, this time around, the actress has a little question where she is seeking help.

The actress seems to have lost her specs a couple of weeks ago and is now looking for a new one, however, amidst the ongoing lockdown, she is wondering what is the way to get those. And so, here is Divyanka asking everyone to solve her problem.

Meanwhile, Divyanka has also been active in highlighting important issues amidst the ongoing crisis. For one, she took to social media to question people on how they have been behaving with people who have actually been working for our well being, including pilots, crew members, doctors, and many others. She has also accepted the handwash challenge after nominated by Ekta Kapoor