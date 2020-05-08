Bigg Boss 13 fame and TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in home quarantine once again after reports emerged that her cook has been sent to an isolation centre after one of his employers tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

According to an entertainment portal, Devoleena has quarantined herself for the fourth time in five months including Bigg Boss 13.

The actress said, “I have had to consequently quarantine myself. It’s not going to be easy. Damn! This is the 4th time in the last 5 months that I cannot go out of the 4 walls- first Bigg Boss 13, then my back played up and confined me to bed rest, then the lockdown happened- and now just when I was managing to step out a bit for essentials, I have been asked to lock myself up.”

However, since Devoleena is a good cook, she won’t have a problem with that part. She said, “At least that part won’t be an issue. If you recall, I did most of the cooking in Bigg Boss 13.”

She has further clarified in the report that her cook has not tested positive. She added, “I don’t know why it spread like wildfire that he has contracted Coronavirus.”

Explaining how he was doing, she said, “The government has put him up in some hotel. He’s been looked after very well. Too much has been made out of this. It has made me only more tired.”

Devoleena had to step out of Bigg Boss 13 house after her back started to give her trouble. According to media reports that came out in November last year, Devoleena was rushed to a hospital after her backache aggravated following multiple tasks during the course of the show. Days later, Devoleena had to leave the house.

Of late, Devoleena has been in the news due to the trolling by fans of co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, after the TV actress, commented on the lack of chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz in their first music video together “Bhula Dunga”.