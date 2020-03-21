Feeling scared amidst Coronavirus? While we are under home-quarantine, we tend to watch news all day long. The increasing number of COVID-19 cases are making us feel more anxious. To divert your mind in such a situation, here we have curated a list of shows that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video and relax. These shows will surely bring a smile to your face.

Relatively Relatable

The new stand-up special show will see Naveen perform an incredible set on observational comedy. The special will see him drop every day truth-bombs about fridges, birthdays and cockroaches among others that will make you go – been there, felt that for sure.

Star Boyz

Featuring a make-shift starship, arguments galore and humour that will make you roll on the floor, here’s a show that’s got it all. Star Boyz is a story that follows the underwhelming adventures of three South Indian boys in space. Starring comedian Kenny Sebastian along with Naveen and Mani Prasad, you can binge-watch these Annas on YouTube.

Better Life Foundation

Here’s a throwback to the original mockumentary series that cracked us up. The critically acclaimed series follows a group of five passionate NGO workers and a reluctant volunteer who is trying to make the world a better place. ‘The Office’ style show is produced by Naveen himself and can be watched on his YouTube channel.

Don’t Make that Face

If you were wondering how Naveen is amazingly caricatured as Pankaj in Pushpavalli, you should definitely give this a try. This is a one-hour solo stand-up show that combines his quirky humour along with his iconic facial expressions that will leave you in splits.

Go Straight Take Left

If you loved the on-screen chemistry of Sumukhi Suresh and Naveen in Pushpavalli, this one-hour live show is a gem. Slipping in and out of fourteen outrageous characters across seven sketches, this show is a must-watch for all lovers of sketch-comedy.