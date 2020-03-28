Remember Hacked actress Hina Khan sharing some pictures a few days back where she was seen making some sketches? Since then, we have been sure that her fans are eagerly waiting for some more pictures of her newly found talent.

The actress has now displayed her sketches on social media much to the excitement of her fans. And to be very precise, these sketches are simply amazing and one should have a look at them.

On Friday, Hina took to her official Instagram handle to share two of her recently made sketches. The first sketch is of a girl wearing a hat while the second sketch showcases a pine tree. Alongside the video, she wrote, “Please don’t judge my creativity on my sketching skill ! I am not a professional and holding the sketch pencil after years. Hope you like it (Sic).”

Well, one thing is for sure that the Lines actress is making most of her self-quarantine period doing some random stuff to keep herself busy.

Hina Khan has joined the bandwagon with other TV celebs to create awareness about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 24,000 lives globally.

For the past couple of days, she has been sharing numerous posts related to the precautionary measures one should take amidst COVID-19.

On the work front, Hina has made an official entry into Bollywood this year by making her debut in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. The actress has a few more interesting projects lined up for 2020.