Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has contributed to Assam CM relief fund to help those affected by floods and landslides in the state.

The TV actress has become a helping hand for the people of her native place Assam. Taking it to Twitter a fan wrote, “Thank youuuu so much Assam ki Gudiya @Devoleena_23 & team @devoleena_hands for the contribution of 73,000 towards Assam cm Relief fund for Amphan effeced victims… God bless you

Thank youuuu Guwahati fans for joining us.. Love you all (sic).”

The actress has retweeted the message.

“I have donated Rs 73,000 to Assam CM relief fund, and I feel that more people should come out and support the government in fighting this difficult time. My mother always taught me that the way I look after her, similarly I should care for my Assam, my India as they too are like mother,” she said.

“I just wish I could share the pain and suffering of my people who are suffering because of a natural calamity. I can just do this much for now. I hope it helps them,” she added.

At least three people died and over 2,50,000 people in more than 350 villages were affected due to floods and landslides in three northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, officials said on Tuesday.