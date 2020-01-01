Every now and then, we hear of actors getting injured on the sets while shooting. It was barely a few hours ago when Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Aamna Shari revealed that she has suffered an ankle injury during the shoot. Now, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang has also fallen prey to a shooting injury. The actor has suffered a hand fracture.

The incident happened when Shivin was shooting for a scene where he had to sprint and reach the other side. Amidst running, he lost his balance and fell, resulting in an injury on his hand, reported TOI.

While he ignored it initially thinking that it was a minor injury, it didn’t turn out to be so. It worsened in the evening and his left hand was swollen. Shivin was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for proper check-up and treatment. He was later diagnosed with a hairline fracture.

Revealing details of how things happened Shivin said, “It was a chasing scene involving his young on-screen brother and him. It is during the run that he fell on the floor and suffered a fracture.”

Well, this is not the first time Shivin has suffered an injury on Beyhadh 2. Earlier, while shooting a scene with his co-actor Jennifer Winget, he had met with an unfortunate accident.